A dilapidated building in Glendive’s downtown may no longer have much to offer the community, however it houses a hidden gem that some are hoping to extract and restore for future generations to enjoy.
The Jordan Inn has sat vacant going on more than a decade and architects have recently determined that restoring the building is likely not financially feasible.
However, it was discovered that the 33-foot-long painting by a famed Montana artist, J.K. Ralston installed on the wall behind the bar in 1950 is still in fair condition. The artist’s painting, entitled ‘A Herd Swims the Yellowstone,’ is on the backbar of the former Jordan Lounge.
A’Lisa Scott, Ralston’s granddaughter, hopes to garner some support in her effort to save the painting.
As research was done for a preliminary architectural report for the Jordan over the past year, Scott received word that her grandfather’s large painting was still intact, which prompted her to begin efforts to extract the artwork, have it restored and put on display somewhere.
“My biggest hope is that we get the painting out of there and it’s restored and it’s in a place where people can see it again and it’s cared for,” she said.
Ralston was a Montana native who came to Eastern Montana with his family when he was just about 10 years old, according to Scott.
“He really grew up in that whole cowboy open range experience,” she said.
As Ralston grew up, Scott noted his mother saw artistic potential in him and started taking him to art classes, which sparked his own zeal for art.
“His whole life he was very passionate about drawing,” Scott said.
Additionally, history was incredibly important to Ralston who sought to retell the stories of the people in history rather than just the simple facts.
“It wasn’t so much the (hard) facts, but the story of the people and what it was like to be there at that time,” she said. “He took painstaking care that his paintings reflected that.”
Ralston’s paintings, Scott added, were unique to who he was an artist as he always painted by memory.
“His style was ... really very methodical,” she said.
Upon hearing about her grandfather’s painting within the Jordan Inn, Scott started to wonder if she could track down most, if not all, of his artwork to have on display around Montana.
She believes Ralston’s artwork is an incredible record of Montana history during his time.
“It really, in me, stirs a great passion to make sure that every painting he’s ever done, if that would be possible, would be taken care of and taken into Montana ... as a record of our history and of someone that was a true Montanan,” Scott said.
At this time, Scott noted she is making an effort to gain permission to have a professional assess Ralston’s Jordan Inn painting in its current state and location before determining how to remove it.
According to information in the Jordan Inn PAR that was finalized on Wednesday, the 33 foot canvas painting is adhered directly to the wall.
“What I’ve come up with — and I hope that I can proceed with and have it come to petition — is that we have someone come in and assess the painting itself to make sure it is in good enough condition to fool around with it,” Scott said. “I think the safest way that I can glean from these people that actually know what they’re doing is not to remove it from the wall, but to remove the wall from the building and then we have to find a place where it can be stored ... I think it can be done fairly efficiently.”
According to current estimates, Scott believes the extraction and partial restoration of the painting would cost approximately $50,000.
While the task of removing and restoring the painting will likely require a substantial amount of funding, there are numerous grants available that would support the effort, Scott noted.
“The more people that are involved in looking for funding, the easier it is to find it,” she said. “There’s a lot of funding for these sorts of things; this is a historical painting.”
As Scott begins her efforts to possibly remove the painting from the Jordan Inn, she noted she hopes to have it extracted by the end of summer this year.
Before getting into the building to assess the state of the painting, she will be getting in touch with the owner representatives of the Jordan Inn seeking permission to gain access to the artwork.
“I have no access to the painting at this point, which I believe is my next step,” Scott said.
She added it is exciting to see people in Glendive share in her desire to save Ralston’s painting and have it on display for many years to come.
“I could argue with people up and down why it’s really important to save it,” Scott said. “The more partners I have in this and the more people that are excited about doing something for it, the easier it will be for all of us ... I can’t tell you how exciting it is to have a community like Glendive behind this, it fills me with so much vigor.”