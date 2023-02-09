Painting

A photo taken in 1954 of Ralston’s painting in the Jordan Inn.

 SDI Architects + Design

A dilapidated building in Glendive’s downtown may no longer have much to offer the community, however it houses a hidden gem that some are hoping to extract and restore for future generations to enjoy.

The Jordan Inn has sat vacant going on more than a decade and architects have recently determined that restoring the building is likely not financially feasible.