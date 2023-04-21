Logo

As more and more school districts seriously consider shortening their school weeks, they are also considering the reasons that might not be the right fit for their district. Knocking Friday off of the schedule is a big change, one that presents certain challenges to students, teachers and families.

Some districts are still debating the issue and looking for input from the community. Others are already rejecting the idea, finding that the potential benefits aren’t enough to outweigh the drawbacks.

Editor’s Note: This is the third and final story in a three-part series by Yellowstone Newspapers.