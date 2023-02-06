Miles Community College (MCC) was honored during the State of the State address on Jan. 25.
Gov. Greg Gianforte praised the college for “bringing innovation to education, especially in the post-secondary education realm.”
“It was just one of those surreal experiences,” said MCC President Ron Slinger.
According to Slinger, having the governor call and invite him and a guest to the speech because he loves what the college is doing was an honor in itself.
MCC Board Chair Jamie Ogolin attended the event with Slinger.
Slinger and Ogolin had no idea what the governor was going to say so when he started it was overwhelming and humbling.
“We need fresh, new thinking and bold leaders to deliver the best education possible for our kids,” said Gianforte during his address. “Miles Community College is equipping Montanans with the skills they need to thrive in good-paying, in-demand careers, from truck drivers to meat cutters to certified nursing assistants.”
“Our goal is clear,” said Slinger. “We want to empower every Montanan to create the future that best suits them.”
During his speech, the governor spoke on the importance of building relationships with other businesses, said a press release.
“The college has also developed partnerships with the private sector, including Stockman Bank and Sidney Health Center to create business-specific, micro-credentials,” he said, referring to MCC’s Workforce Solutions program, which aims at providing industry-specific skills for the employees of area businesses.
Gianforte also highlighted the recent enrollment success seen at the college, thanks in part to the innovative programs mentioned.
MCC saw a 7.9% increase in headcount and a 6.6% Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) enrollment increase last fall and is on trend to match those rates this spring.
According to Slinger, MCC is at the highest spring enrollment and headcount in the history of the college.
Slinger sees the college having substantial growth for the next 3-5 years. He sees their success coming from things like figuring out how to do distance learning, working with area high schools, new programs and having a strong team working for the college.
One of those new programs is Opportunity Realize. This would allow the college to partner with Eastern Montana schools and offer a free one credit class.
Currently, Terry and Garfield County are on board but the college has identified a total of 34 school districts.
The class would teach students communication skills, emotional intelligence, how to work well with others and more.
Toward the end of Gianforte’s speech, the governor challenged educational leaders at every college, university, and school district in the state to follow suit. He encouraged them to be innovative and transformative, to develop partnerships with the private sector, and to improve educational opportunities for all Montana students.
“It is truly an honor to have Governor Gianforte’s support” said Slinger in a press release.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com)