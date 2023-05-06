The Annual Go Western Days Rodeo took over the Miles Community College Ag Center last weekend.
The event is put on by the Miles City FFA chapter and is a change for Custer County District High School students to try their hand at rodeo.
The Annual Go Western Days Rodeo took over the Miles Community College Ag Center last weekend.
The event is put on by the Miles City FFA chapter and is a change for Custer County District High School students to try their hand at rodeo.
The rodeo has been running for well over 60 years. The competitions are different from a normal rodeo.
The results are as follows:
— In the barrel race and pole bending; Paige Twitchell took first.
— Halle Witkowski took first in the goat tying, keyhole race and pony express; where contestants have to pony a house to their partner, ditch saddles and ride back.
— Tylee Huft and Jose Murray took first place in the rescue race; where competitors have to pony a house down “ rescue” their partner and pony them back.
— Twitchell and Hadli Anderson took first in the sack race.
— Anderson also took first in the Breakaway roping and barrel crawl.
— Cadence Shaw took first in the crepe paper race. She also won the flag race.
— Jess McGill and Morgan Cornelius took first in Montana surfing; where competitors have to run down, get the rope from their partner then run back dragging their partner who is “surfing” on a piece of plastic.
— Jaiden Gibson and Cole Rehm won the team roping.
— Twitchell, Cadence Shaw and Paige Shaw took first in the team penning.
— Twitchell, Ridge Miller, Anderson and Kyle McAvoy took first place In the team Branding.
— Gibson took first in the bull riding and Isaac Beardsley took first in the cow riding.
— Logan Murri, Mick Friend, Gibson and Rehm took first place in the calf scramble, where students have to rope a calf on the ground and tie them down for six seconds.
— Ryan Paxson took first In the shoot dogging.
— Twitchell, Paige Shaw and Cadence Shaw took first in one division of the sheep dressing team.
— Gibson, Robin Leidholt and Witkowski took first in the second division sheep dressing. In the sheep dressing students must put a shirt on a sheep, with its legs in the arm holes and get the sheep across the line.
The overall boy was Gibson. The overall girl was Huft.
In the king and queen competition, competitors have to demonstrate knowledge of horse anatomy, reining patterns and general information. The winner of the king position was Gibson. The winner of the queen position was Cadence Shaw.
Riley Jones is the reporter for the Miles City FFA chapter.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.