The remains of a Glendive soldier killed in World War II have finally been identified after 80 years. The announcement came from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Jan. 20 that a set of remains recovered from the Cabanatuan Prisoner Camp following the end of the war have been identified as Franklin Bennett, who passed away at the camp in 1942.
“The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett, 20, of Glendive, Montana, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for Aug. 24, 2022,” the DPAA’s press release said.
News of Bennett’s identification quickly spread across the state. Sen. Steve Daines released a statement in response, urging people to remember what it was Bennett and others gave their lives for in the first place.
“Over 80 years after he gave his life in service to our great nation, Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett of Glendive, Mont., is finally accounted for. May we always remember the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms,” Daines said.
Identifying the remains has been a long process. Following his passing, Bennett was buried at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Common Grave 312, as it was referred to. Those buried in the grave were exhumed by the American Graves Registration Service following the end of the war and moved to a temporary military mausoleum near Manila. In 1947, some of those remains were identified but the remaining dead, including Bennett, were re-buried as unknowns in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.
The remaining unknowns from Common Grave 312 were disinterred in 2018 and sent to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman for further analysis. Around that time, the military was able to identify and contact Bennett’s closest living relative, his niece Linda Raney of Pensacola, Fla. for a DNA sample.
Raney said she was unaware she had an uncle who had gone missing during the war, as her relationship with her mother, Bennett’s sister, was strained and the two had been estranged for some time. After providing some DNA to the army, Raney said she was told there was no immediate match.
She was contacted again a few months ago by the DPAA and was told they had identified Bennett with a 250% match to her DNA.
Initially, Raney didn’t think much of it, as she didn’t really know Bennett, but once she was presented with the medals for his service, she said the experience finally hit her.
“It actually was a very sentimental moment, I cried being presented with all of his medals and things, and my kids were there,” Raney said.
Raney has also been blown away by the outpouring of interest and support, having been contacted by several news organizations for interviews and, just this week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs said they would like to coordinate bringing Bennett’s remains home for burial in Montana.
Initially, the plan was to bury Bennett in Pensacola, but Raney reported that the governor’s office and the VA have offered to help cover travel expenses so the family could attend a ceremony in Montana.
The remains are currently still in Hawaii and won’t be transported for, at minimum, another three weeks, according to Raney. The deciding factor for where Bennett’s final resting place will be will ultimately be decided by the family’s ability to attend.
“That’s the only thing that would stop it, because we would like to be there. Of course everyone has work or school schedules, but we could work around those,” Raney said.
Who was Franklin Bennett?
In a Great Falls Tribune article from 1942, it was reported that Bennett had passed away on July 19, 1942 from malaria while being held prisoner in the Philippines. His last communication to his family had been in November in 1941, a month before the Japanese invasion of the Philippines. Due to the circumstances of the situation, Bennett’s passing could not be confirmed for an extended period of time.
He was a member of the Dawson County High School graduating class of 1940, having joined the army in his junior year. He was deployed to the Philippines in 1941 as a member of the 54th Signal Maintenance Company, according to the DPAA’s press release.
In his service, Bennett endured one of the war’s most infamous atrocities, the Bataan Death March, being taken prisoner with thousands more when U.S. forces in the Bataan Peninsula surrendered to the Japanese army. The DPAA notes that about 2,500 prisoners died in the Cabanatuan Prison Camp during the war with only about 500 making it out, and Bennett wasn’t the only Glendive resident to perish there either.
Two soldiers from Glendive who were taken prisoner and survived the camp wrote letters to their families about their experiences in 1945. Those letters were published in the paper at the time and were re-published in the Ranger-Review in 2020. In them, they both note hearing about Bennett and other Glendive natives who passed away at the camp.
“I was in prison camp at Cabanatuan with Pat O’Connor, son of the O’Connors who live near where the old Kolling’s store and the beer parlor now is. The last I saw of him was last June 1944 when I left for Japan. He informed me that (Howard) Midboe, Bennett and some other Glendive lad had died either during or after the famous ‘Death March from Bataan.’ He may be home by now or maybe dead himself,” wrote Sanford Baker.
The “Pat O’Connor” Baker refers to in his letter may actually be Raymond O’Connor, son of Pat O’Connor, who also wrote a letter to his parents while on his way home following the war. Raymond was a survivor of the Death March, having fallen out of it after about 40 miles while near death. According to his letter, he was recovered by a Filipino family who he stayed with recovering for 13 months but was eventually captured in May 1943 and sent to Cabanatuan. In his letter, he again mentions Baker, Bennett and Midboe being at the camp and adds two more Glendive residents, John Folz and Donald Standfield, to the list of those who didn’t make it out.
“I don’t know if any more from the home town or not died there,” Raymond wrote.
Two other Great Falls Tribune articles published before and following news of Midboe’s death mentioned several more Glendive natives who passed away in Japanese prisoner camps, including Russell Cashman, Dale Abernathy, Raymond Urquart and Emmitt Stainfill.
The articles also noted there were several soldiers from Glendive reported as missing. Frederick Stantz was among the missing.
Of those listed in Raymond and Baker’s letters and the Great Falls Tribune articles, Williams was rescued and the DPAA’s database of missing service members still list Cashman and Folz as unaccounted for as of Jan. 25.