A Great Falls Tribune article from 1942 reported that Franklin Bennett died on July 19, 1942 as a result of malaria. Bennett had been missing in action since late 1941.

The remains of a Glendive soldier killed in World War II have finally been identified after 80 years. The announcement came from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Jan. 20 that a set of remains recovered from the Cabanatuan Prisoner Camp following the end of the war have been identified as Franklin Bennett, who passed away at the camp in 1942.

“The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett, 20, of Glendive, Montana, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for Aug. 24, 2022,” the DPAA’s press release said.