The Miles City Generals high school hockey team finished in third place at the Montana Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) State Tournament over the weekend in Bozeman
The Generals shut out undefeated Bozeman in the third-place game, 7-0.
“They played as hard as they did all regular season,” Head Coach Rick Lang said.
The Generals entered the state tournament an undefeated 20-0 on the season and the tournaments top seed. At the state tournament, the Generals cruised through the opening round of pool play, continuing their undefeated play.
The only loss on the season for the Generals came in the second round of pool play against Missoula, that saw the Generals fall 3-2.
“Against Missoula we got into some penalty trouble and were short handed, which we managed, but came up short,” Lang said.
Against Missoula, the Generals had eight penalties for a total of 35 minutes, leaving the team shorthanded for a third of the game against a tough opponent.
Generals forward Anthony Moorehead was named League Most Valuable Player at the state tournament. Moorehead finished the season with 53 goals, 24 assists, and 77 points over 25 games.
The Generals also had four players selected 1st-Team All-State at the tournament: forwards Moorehead and Mason Chapmon; defender CJ Lang; and goalie Charlie Lang.
In a weekend that should have been all about the competition, players, and teams, there was a bit of confusion and controversy that arose.
A decision by the tournament director to reseed following the first round of pool play as well as to wipe the slate clean in regards to points scored in the round led to a lot of confusion amongst teams. This confusion even had some parents taking to social media to vent their confusion and frustration.
Following the first round, teams were reseeded from the original one through nine seeding that was based on regular season records, and then a second round of pool play games were played.
Following the second round of pool play games, the final teams that would play for first through fourth place were decided based on tie-breaker rules.
The tie-breaker format was first, head-to-head records; second, total goals scored against; third, total goals scored for; fourth, penalty minutes; and fifth, a coin toss.
This decision led to a number of confusing scenarios including teams potentially qualifying for the championship game and/or third-place game that had a worse tournament record than a team that potentially didn’t make those games.
For the Generals, this left them needing a number of scenarios to work out in their favor to make the third-place game with a 3-1 record, while almost resulting in a team with a 2-2 record to get into the game instead of them.
Bozeman, whom the Generals beat in the third-place game, were 4-0 entering the third-place game with a win over Missoula in the tournament. Missoula, at 3-1 and with a loss against 4-0 Bozeman, made the championship game.
According to Lang, who is the Miles City MAHA rep, he thought the issues that arose were a lack of preparedness.
“I don’t think they were expecting some of the teams to do what they did,” he said.
He also explained that the MAHA guidebook has a nine team tournament format in place, but that it didn’t have any specific verbiage explaining what happens after the first round of pool play.
“I’m still scratching my head, and I think a lot of other people are as well,” he said.
Lang explained though that despite what happened with the tournament formatting, it doesn’t take away from the amazing season that his team put together.
“We are looking at it as a positive and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” he said.
With the tournament ending, the Generals’ impressive season, which includes going a perfect 20-0 through the regular season, came to an end.
The Generals will be saying goodbye to six seniors this year. With the experience and strength of those outgoing seniors being a blow to the Generals, they have six juniors ready to rise up into their place. The Generals also have six freshman joining the ranks for next year.
With the incoming senior class, Lang said that he felt that would help with the experience they gained this season.
“This year was special in the fact that from top to bottom everyone bought into the program from day one,” he said. “The kids gave it 100% all season and never let up a bit. The special part of this team is the camaraderie and the teamwork that was established all season long.”