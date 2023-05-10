Gas prices

The sign at Town Pump on Haynes Avenue displays the current gas prices.

 Derrick Calhoun

Custer County has seen its average price for gasoline stay steady at $3.39 per gallon over the last week while prices across the state see some fluctuation.

The average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 72.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.