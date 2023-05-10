Custer County has seen its average price for gasoline stay steady at $3.39 per gallon over the last week while prices across the state see some fluctuation.
The average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 72.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Richland County currently has the lowest average gas prices in the state at $3.34 per gallon while Carter County has the highest average in the state at $3.70 per gallon.
Other counties around Custer County have a wide range of average gas prices currently. Dawson County is currently at $3.365 per gallon, just below Prairie County’s $3.369 per gallon average; McCone County is at $3.39 per gallon; Fallon County is at $3.44 per gallon; Rosebud County is at $3.54 per gallon; Garfield County is at $3.61 per gallon; and Powder River County is at $3.65 per gallon.
Data was not available for Wibaux County.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.32 per gallon while the most expensive is 57 cents per gallon higher at $3.89 per gallon.
The diesel national average is currently at $4.01 per gallon, down 6.3 cents from last week.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— May 8, 2022: $4.20/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)
— May 8, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)
— May 8, 2020: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
— May 8, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
— May 8, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
— May 8, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
— May 8, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
— May 8, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
— May 8, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
— May 8, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)
Average gas prices in surrounding states include Wyoming at $3.39 per gallon; North Dakota at $3.39 per gallon; South Dakota at $3.45 per gallon; and Idaho at $3.74 per gallon.
“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a press release. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”
