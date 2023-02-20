The average gas prices in Custer County have seen a slight increase, rising one cent from last week to $3.20 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Carter County, where the average gas price is currently $3.59 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County currently has the lowest average gas prices at $3.15 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include McCone County at $3.26 per gallon; Richland County at $3.27 per gallon; Prairie County at $3.30 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.31 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.34 per gallon; Powder River County at $3.47 per gallon and Garfield County at $3.50 per gallon.
Gas prices for Wibaux County were unavailable at the time of this article.
The current average gas price in the state of Montana, according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state, is $3.27 per gallon. This is 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheaper individual gas station in Montana is at $3.11 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.54. This is a difference of 43 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is currently at $3.37 per gallon, which is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 14.5 cents lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.45 per gallon, down 6.9 cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— February 20, 2022: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
— February 20, 2021: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
— February 20, 2020: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
— February 20, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
— February 20, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
— February 20, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
— February 20, 2016: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)
— February 20, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
— February 20, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
— February 20, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota and South Dakota both at $3.29 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.43 per gallon; Idaho, $3.69 per gallon.
“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are
starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, “ said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.