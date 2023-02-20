The average gas prices in Custer County have seen a slight increase, rising one cent from last week to $3.20 per gallon.

According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Carter County, where the average gas price is currently $3.59 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County currently has the lowest average gas prices at $3.15 per gallon.

