The Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will continue looking for land to develop into a recreational site between Fallon and Glendive as the land deal they were previously negotiating ended unsuccessfully. The stretch of land located along Cracker Box Road and the Yellowstone River currently owned by Jake Buxbaum was a development goal for the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition’s effort to expand recreational access to the river as there is currently no official access points between Glendive and Fallon.

According to Greg Lemon, FWP’s public information administrator, the previous negotiation for Buxbaum’s land ended when Buxbaum decided he was not interested in selling.