Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech will be on medical leave as he attends to a personal, private health matter.
FWP Deputy Dustin Temple will manage the department’s day-to-day operations in Worsech’s absence.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech will be on medical leave as he attends to a personal, private health matter.
FWP Deputy Dustin Temple will manage the department’s day-to-day operations in Worsech’s absence.
“Serving Montanans at FWP for more than 19 years, Hank has been a strong leader and steady hand for our department for the last two years,” Temple said in a press release. “Every member of our department wishes him a full, speedy recovery. We will continue to execute Hank’s vision for the department in his absence. We respectfully ask for privacy for Hank, and we will not comment further on the director’s health.”
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.