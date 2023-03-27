Applications are being accepted from landowners who are interested in participating in the 2023 Block Management Program by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
Block Management is a cooperative effort between landowners and FWP to help manage wildlife and public hunting activities on enrolled lands.
Landowners and FWP enter into voluntary agreements through the Block Management program that determine how hunting will be conducted on the landowner’s property. Items such as permission requirements, times when permission will be granted, hunting opportunities provided and vehicle use are a few examples of what is covered in an agreement.
According to a press release, Block Management offers various benefits to landowners enrolled in the program. These benefits include assistance of FWP staff to help monitor hunting activities, compensation to help offset impacts associated with allowing public hunting, wildlife management, a free subscription to Montana Outdoors and a complimentary, non-transferable sportsman or big game combination (non-resident) license. Landowners do not relinquish any rights by enrolling and are covered by Montana’s recreational liability statute as well as livestock loss reimbursement, both of which are extended to landowners who allow access at no charge.
For more information or to receive an application packet, interested landowners can contact their local biologist, warden or FWP regional access manager or contact the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division main office at 406-444-3750 or email LndSportRelations@mt.gov.