Fort Keogh

Jay Angerer, research leader, talks to students about new feeding technology and rangeland monitoring systems during a college tour on April 25.

 Kristy Cullinan

Students from Dickinson State University, Miles Community College and Dawson Community College arrived at Fort Keogh Livestock and Range Research Station on April 25 to tour the facility and hear from researchers.

The event was organized by Jen Muscha from the Miles City Agriculture Research Service (ARS). The tour has been a staple for almost 10 years and is a highlight for many students. Fort Keogh is a former United States army post located at the western edge of Miles City.

