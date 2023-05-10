Students from Dickinson State University, Miles Community College and Dawson Community College arrived at Fort Keogh Livestock and Range Research Station on April 25 to tour the facility and hear from researchers.
The event was organized by Jen Muscha from the Miles City Agriculture Research Service (ARS). The tour has been a staple for almost 10 years and is a highlight for many students. Fort Keogh is a former United States army post located at the western edge of Miles City.
Fort Keogh is made up of 55,357 acres and operates with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agriculture research service and the Montana ARS. The research includes reproduction, growth, nutrition, breeding and genomics. Along with cattle research they also do rangeland studies of drought, grazing and fire.
Presenters at the event consisted of Dr. Jay Angerer, Dr. Tom Geary, Susie Rell, Dr. Megan Van Emon, Dr. Richard Waterman,and Dr. Lance Vermeire.
Research leader Angerer gave an introduction to the students about Fort Keogh.
“The customer part of what we do is very important. We want to do research that is valuable to our stakeholders in the region and also nationally. But also to get feedback about what’s important in areas where we need to be helping them to be successful in their ranching and management,” he said.
Angerer also touched on the line one Hereford cows located at Fort Keogh. The line one herd research started in 1934 and is the longest running beef cattle selection experiment in the world.
Beef cattle fertility research was presented by Animal Physiologist Geary.
Geary stressed to students that it’s important to focus on areas where they can help producers.
“That’s where our opportunity is for the biggest bang for our dollar,” Geary said.
To expand on this, he spoke to students about his research on cattle reproduction. Geary told students that embryo mortality is an $87 million loss to the industry for beef and dairy. Therefore, they are trying to do research to help improve pregnancy maintenance.
In the afternoon students got the opportunity to hear from Nutrition Technician Rell and Montana State University beef cattle extension specialist Van Emon.
The pair showed the students the rumen cows, explained the research they were used for, and gave information about the cow’s rumen and its function.
According to Toby Stroh from Dickinson State University, “putting a hand in the rumen has been a highlight for years.” The rumen is the larges stomach compartment on a cow.
Animal Nutritionist Waterman spoke to the students about measuring respiratory gasses in range livestock.
Students got to look at the research heard and were introduced to the SuperSmart feeders that monitor individual supplement intake.
To finish the day, Vermeire, rangeland ecologist, took students out into the field and covered his experiments related to drought, grazing and fire.