A Forsyth man has been charged with arson and cruelty to animals in connection with a fire Sept. 2, 2022 at 242 North 12th Ave. in Forsyth.

On Feb. 3, the Rosebud County Attorney, Kristine White, filed charges in District Court in Forsyth, alleging Charles Andrew Campos committed the offense of arson, a felony, and cruelty to animals, a Misdemeanor.