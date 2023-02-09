A Forsyth man has been charged with arson and cruelty to animals in connection with a fire Sept. 2, 2022 at 242 North 12th Ave. in Forsyth.
On Feb. 3, the Rosebud County Attorney, Kristine White, filed charges in District Court in Forsyth, alleging Charles Andrew Campos committed the offense of arson, a felony, and cruelty to animals, a Misdemeanor.
According to the motion and affidavit, at approximately 8:40 am on Sept. 2, 2022, Sgt. Joshua Jonas and Deputy William Wright responded to a call about the fire.
The owner of the home, Campos, arrived right behind the officers and stated there were only dogs inside. The officers tore off a screen and attempted to rescue the dogs. They were able to rescue two of the dogs from the residence but were told there were three more. Later one dog was found safe, one deceased, and one missing.
The fire was large and hot, indicating the possibility that it had been burning awhile or accelerants had been used. DCI Fire Marshal George Lane was asked to come to the scene to assist in the investigation. Lane arrived at the scene and explained that he could tell the fire had started in the kitchen, but could not tell exactly what caused the fire, but that it was not electrical. He then used a tool that could detect the chemical presence of accelerants, and then stated that he detected accelerant on the counter, floor, and table area in the kitchen and that is what caused the fire.
Witnesses said that Campos was talking about burning the house down to collect the insurance money, and that he was coming up with a way to make it look like an accident. According to Jeff Fowler, director of PTI and Campos’s boss, he told him that, “If I have to, I will burn the (expletive) down and get the insurance money.” Fowler also stated that Campos had been “acting weird lately,” and had turned down many high paying trips he was offered.
According to Sgt. Jonas, Campos’ statements continued to change when questioned, and his behavior was suspect. When interviewed by insurance company agents, he again changed his story and added details telling investigators that the back sliding glass door was open and the dog must have knocked over a bottle of nail polish remover on the counter and turned on the stove.
Further investigation revealed that Campos was behind on his mortgage payments and his water had been shut off for nonpayment. Based on the investigations, the affidavit states that it is believed Charles Andrew Campos started the fire for the purpose of financial gain from the insurance company and also being relieved of his financial obligations related to the house. The arson resulted in damages in excess of $1,500 resulting in a felony charge of arson, and the death of the animals in the fire resulted in a charge of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor.