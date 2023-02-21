The investigation into the potential murder of a Glendive native at the Montana State Prison is still ongoing, with few new details being made public, according to investigators.
Todd Fisher, who was serving time at the MSP for the 2018 murder of his father, Wilbur, was pronounced dead at the facility on Jan. 29. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, his death is being investigated as a homicide.
The incident is being investigated by the DOC and the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.
In response to questions regarding the investigation this week, DOC Public Information Officer Alex Klapmeier simply said the matter is still under investigation.
Likewise, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles noted his office does not have any significant updates at this time, but was able to say that Fisher’s body is currently at the crime lab in Missoula. A report from the state’s medical examiner has not yet been published.
“It’s inconvenient, but we have to wait for that report before we can continue our investigation,” he said.
While no charges have been filed in the case, some individuals at the prison have been secured pending the medical examiner’s report, he said. Interviews are also still being conducted.
According to Roselles, Fisher was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Jan. 29. An ambulance was called to transfer him to the Deer Lodge hospital but he was pronounced deceased in the prison’s infirmary. While the incident was initially believed to be a medical issue, the doctor at the prison quickly noticed injuries that may have been related to a serious crime.
“It started as a medical situation, but it was quickly determined there were injuries,” he said.