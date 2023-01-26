Custer County is one of 10 counties in Montana that have reported an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses recently.
According to a post by the Montana Department of Justice, 10 counties across Montana have seen an uptick in what are believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses.
The other counties aside from Custer include Cascade, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Ravalli, Silver Bow and Yellowstone Counties.
Since Jan. 11, 2023, there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, including at least five fatalities in the counties identified.
In Custer County, there were 15 overdoses reported in 2022, with one case resulting in a fatality.
Miles City Police Department (MCPD) Captain Dan Baker said that first responders administered naloxone seven times resulting in saves last year.
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose from opioids— including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids — when given in time.
MCPD officers have been carrying naloxone for around two years now to be able to respond quickly to overdose situations.
Baker added that they have noticed an increase in overdoses in the area as of late.
Custer County Sheriff Brandon Kelm also said that they have seen an issue with overdoses.
“It’s a prevalent issue not only locally but state wide and nation wide,” Kelm said.
Kelm added that it’s the fentanyl, non-pharmaceutical fentanyl that is sold on the street.
“Do not use any pills, prescriptions or drugs that aren’t prescribed to you,” he said. “If you find any pills not prescribed to you call 911, and we can have someone come take care of them.”
One reason that it is suggested that you reach out to law enforcement if you find pills that aren’t yours is because fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin, making just handling the pills dangerous.
“That’s why we tell people to not do anything with them on their own,” Kelm said.
Kelm also added that if the public suspects someone has ingested fentanyl or is experiencing a drug overdose they need to call 911.
Some signs that may indicate that someone is experiencing an overdose include: small constricted “pinpoint” pupils; falling asleep or loss of consciousness; slow, shallow breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; limp body; or pale, blue or cold skin.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 time stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.
Fentanyl can be found in two types: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.
Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is obtained through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.
Illicitly manufactured fentanyl can be obtained either in liquid form or powder. Powdered fentanyl looks like many other drugs and is commonly mixed with heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine before being made into pills that resemble other prescription drugs. These fentanyl laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced.
In its liquid form, illicitly manufactured fentanyl can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops and dropped onto paper or small candies.