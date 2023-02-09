The Department of Livestock has quarantined an equine event/boarding facility and is extending its equine event cancellation in Flathead County following the diagnosis of a fourth premises with Equine Herpes Virus 1 (EHV-1).
This recommendation limits travel and cancels events in the valley that brings horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 17.
Horses at three private premises and a single equine event/boarding facility have now been diagnosed with EHV-1, with exposed horses on these premises quarantined. The clinical animal was euthanized due to the severity of clinical signs and associated poor prognosis in the latest case. The animal was boarded at a public facility, prompting the additional actions by the Department.
“We recognize the substantial disruption when an event facility is quarantined, however, previous measures have not stopped additional cases,” said Montana State Veterinarian, Dr. Martin Zaluski in a press release.
EHV-1 is a potentially serious disease of horses that can cause respiratory or neurologic disease in affected animals. The neurologic form of disease, equine herpes myeloencephalopathy, is often fatal or
leads to euthanasia. The most recent positive case brings the case count to 6 (4 confirmed and 2 suspected) on 4 separate premises. Five of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized. Exposed horses from affected premises are subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Horses should be monitored for fever or development of any neurologic signs for twos weeks after their last travel is they attended events in the Flathead Valley in recent weeks. Neurologic signs can include incoordination, difficulty walking, weakness, paralysis, inability to stand, poor tail tone, and difficulty urinating.
There may also be signs of respiratory problems in horses infected with EHV-1 such as cough, nasal discharge, lethargy, and decreased appetite. Horse owners concerned about the health of their horses should contact their local veterinarian. Suspected cases of EHV-1/EHM should be reported to the Department immediately.
Aerosol transmission by inhalation of droplets from coughing and snorting is the primary means of spreading for the disease. In several instances, affected horses had no travel history off premises. Instead, herd mates who never exhibited clinical signs attended outside events and appear to be responsible for spreading the virus.
For weeks the virus can be viable in the environment and spread indirectly between horses. Common water sources, feeders, tie-outs, and shared equipment and tack can all contribute to spread. People can also carry the virus between animals through inadequate washing of hands or equipment. Horse owners should work with their local veterinarians on biosecurity recommendations to help reduce disease spread.
General recommendations for equine travel include: keeping any horses exhibiting signs of disease, including fever, at home; avoiding sharing water sources, equipment, tie out locations, and trailering; consider isolating horses that travel off premises away from their resident population of horses; monitoring horses that have attended events for 14 days beyond their last event; and isolating an animal and contacting your local veterinarian if it develops a fever, shows signs of respiratory illness, or neurologic disease.
