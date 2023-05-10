Those interested in planting trees were treated to a variety of information last week.
Custer County Extension Agent Mike Schuldt spoke to fellow tree lovers at Steadman’s Ace Hardware last week about how to properly plant a tree during the Growing Landscape Trees and Shrubs educational program.
Schuldt covered the basics of tree planting and production as well as how to try and identify some of the issues that trees experience throughout the growing season.
“(Transplanting) is the process that kills more trees than anything. Problems we see in five-year-old trees today can be traced back to three years ago when they were planted,” he said.
Schuldt commented on how he often gets called out to five to seven-year-old trees that aren’t doing well and it can be traced back to the day the tree was brought home.
Plants and trees living in a nursery have a very controlled and stable environment. Once they are removed from that environment they will undergo a lot of pressure.
Direct sun, wind and poor watering will cause a big transition period for the tree and it will undergo transplant shock.
According to Schuldt, there are things people can do to give their tree its best chance.
First, you need to dig a hole. The hole should be twice as big as the pot it came in. Depending on the type of soil a bigger hole may need to be dug.
Once the hole is dug, you will want to mix in peat moss and potting soil with the dirt from the hole. This will amend the soil that goes back into the hole.
It can also be helpful to dig the hole a few days in advance. You can then add fertilizer and water the hole. This will eliminate that chance of having a dry zone around the tree. The fertilizer added in won’t necessarily be feeding your new tree, but it will feed the microbes already present in the ground.
The number one problem Schuldt sees with new trees is planting them too deep.
“The rule of thumb is that we want the nursery level of the soil two inches above the ground. Be sure that the nursery level soil is not above the collar of the tree. The collar is where the roots begin to come out of the tree,” he said.
Planting a tree too deep will cause them to struggle to get oxygen and the damp soil around the trunk of the tree will cause it to rot off at the soil level.
When planting fruit trees that have been grafted you never want to plant the graft underneath the soil.
It is also important to realize that when transplanting a tree the roots that you expose will be lost at 50% within five minutes of air exposure.
“We want to maintain a drip zone underneath the tree. This is an area of bare ground around the tree. This can be covered with heavy mulch three inches deep. This will keep the weeds and grass from coming in to crowd it,” he said.
It is also important to water the full soil profile to pull the roots outward and encourage growth.
As the tree is established, allow the soil around the tree to dry out to about an inch down before you water again.
The hundred dollar question is what trees work here. Looking around the landscape you’ll notice Ponderosa Pines, Junipers, Native Ash, Cottonwoods, Elms, Lindon, Maple and Oak among others.
Schuldts emphasized that “in eastern Montana we should grow what grows here. Not what we want to grow. Selecting the right plant and variety will solve a lot of your problems.”
You will need to ask yourself what do you want that tree to do for you? Different species will provide shade, be ornamental, or flowering.
Schuldt ended by saying “over care is just as bad as under care.”
By following the tips above tree lovers can help reduce the amount of transplant shock. The tree will undergo some transplant shock but if everything is done correctly it should come right out of it.
“Everybody wants a tree right now, but go ahead and plant some for the next generation. The trees we enjoy today were planted by someone else 40-50 years ago,” he said.