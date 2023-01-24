While still extremely early into the semester, Miles Community College (MCC) is seeing strong enrollment numbers.
According to Erin Niedge, MCC Dean of Enrollment Management and Educational Support Services, the current numbers are unofficial.
Spring headcount is currently 625 which is a 13.6% increase over Spring 2022. Similarly, the total Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) enrollment is at 380 which is a 5.9% increase from last spring.
Montana resident FTE and headcount is expected to exceed last year’s numbers. State residency is currently 311 FTE.
The college is still waiting on concurrent registrations which are due this week. They also don’t have the complete numbers for their March mini-session for the CDL, CNA and meat processing programs. There are six seats available for each program.
MCC is also seeing steady retention numbers.
According to Niedge, the preliminary fall to spring retention numbers are consistent with previous years. There were 293 students retained which is 80.7%. There were 70 students not retained which is 19.2%.
Due to the strong enrollment the residence halls are also seeing high numbers.
The current occupancy is 143 students which is up by five last year, this is a 80.3% total occupancy.
The college has seen some facility updates within the last few months.
New mailboxes were installed in Pioneer Village, classrooms were deep cleaned over winter break and restrooms in Lucas Hall received a fresh coat of paint.
