Miles City held a Zoom meeting Tuesday night as part of Flood Awareness Day.
Shawn Palmquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Billings, presented on weather changes now and in the future.
Miles City held a Zoom meeting Tuesday night as part of Flood Awareness Day.
Shawn Palmquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Billings, presented on weather changes now and in the future.
According to Palmquist, current conditions and runoff forecasts in the area are not showing signs of significant river flooding.
The two main alerts that NWS gives out are flash floods, including rapid flooding and dam failures; and river floods.
The different flood alert levels include Outlooks, which is the first indication of hazardous weather; Watcher, which mean to prepare for the possibility of flooding; Warnings, which mean it is time to take action to deal with a flood; and Advisories, that mean be aware that flooding may cause a significant inconvenience. Advisories are not quite at Warning level impact, but are something to be alerted to.
River floods occur from extended periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, according to Palmquist, as well as gradual rises on area rivers and streams as well as spring snowmelt.
The upper Yellowstone snowpack is currently at 82% of normal remaining, which Palmquist said is overall trending in the right direction.
“With the warm periods we have had we have melted out a good amount,” he said. “For the Tongue River, it is looking at 66% and Powder River is around 50%. Once again, not looking at an above average snowpack.”
Some useful phone apps to use as resources, according to Palmquist, can be found through Partners with the Red Cross. Palmquist added that information can also be found on the NWS Facebook page and on their Twitter.
A lot of important information on the topic can be found at water.weather.gov.
Observations for rivers is provided by United States Geological Survey (USGS), with forecasts provided by NWS. These include five-day forecast precipitation and/or snowmelt. Historical data is provided and you can compare how these events compare to others.
Palmquist also talked about temperatures and precipitation over the last year.
From May of last year through April this year, the temperatures in the area have been normal to slightly below normal while the precipitation has been normal.
“Through the first half of winter we were a little wetter, and we were a little drier through the second half,” Palmquist said.
In Miles City the wettest months of the year are May, June and July. A lot of that has to do with the risks of thunderstorms in the area.
Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.