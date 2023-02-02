Randy Elliott celebrated the opening of Elliott Ranch Branded Beef, LLC with a on Friday and introduced his newest products as well as serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, and homemade French fries.
Participating in the new wave of providing products directly to the consumer from the grower, Elliott is in the Lame Deer Mini Mall Suite 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition to selling hot dogs, sausages, burgers, homemade fries and pop, they have added coffee to the menu. Due to the size of the business, the orders are take-out only.