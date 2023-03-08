Custer County District High School (CCDHS) senior Ellie Brown named top-20 finalist for the Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship competition.
Brown was one of 20 finalists selected out of the more than 400 designs submitted this year. The top-six applicants will receive scholarship payouts.
The top-two designers will each receive a $1,500 scholarship while the third and fourth place designers will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The fifth and sixth place designers will each receive a $500 scholarship.
There is also a Judges Choice Award that is new to this year, that awards a $500 scholarship.
The high school art programs of the respective winning students will also receive $250 to purchase art supplies or equipment.
Communities can rally behind their local designers by voting on the Reach Higher Montana website starting today and running through March 15.
The other finalists included Isabella Montalvo (Terry), Faith Olson (Wesby), Alyssa Emineth (Red Lodge), Hannah Davidson (Flathead), Avery Gates (Absarokee), Allana Holderman (Reed Point), Alisa Wissenbach (Corvallis), Ellese Tondre (Gallatin), Jherzen Wilson (Corvallis), Sparta Evans (Bozeman), Katherine Yager (Manhattan), Briar Palmer (Thompson Falls), Fiona Fuller (Glacier), Kylie Swanton (Skyview), Jolene Niglio (Beaverhead), Lex Towell (Corvallis), Kaiya Graves (Laurel), Julianne Landgren (Roundup) and Rosy Nick (Rapelje).
The Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship Competition is part of Reach Higher Montana’s effort to help students use their creativity to access resources to continue their education. Access to a list of hundreds of scholarships for Montana students is provided by the Reach Higher Montana website and the organization posts new scholarship opportunities on its Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday.