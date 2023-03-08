The Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) will be holding an Economic Outlook Briefing in Miles City next week.
The briefing will be held on Tuesday, from 12-2 p.m. at the Sleep Inn and Suites. Lunch will be included.
It will cover inflation, recession, volatile agricultural markets and look at local and statewide economic issues.
While Montana experienced economic growth in 2022, the rapid rise of interest rates, the continued pain of raging prices and the falling of global commodity prices are shifting the sands beneath the foundation of strong growth, according to Patrick Barkey, the BBER director.
Barkey will give a local area and statewide economic outlook in both cities.
“This past year has been quite a ride, but the down/up roller coaster of economic growth set off by the pandemic is now largely over in Montana’s cities and regions,” he said in a press release.
The Economic Briefing also will include a look at agricultural policy issues and forecasts.
“Montana farmers and ranchers have experienced great uncertainty and volatile agricultural markets in recent years,” said George Haynes, professor and extension specialist in the MSU Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics in a press release. “The Russian-Ukraine conflict and relatively dry conditions this year — following severe drought conditions in 2021 — took a toll on Montana agriculture.”
An economic briefing will also be held in Sidney on March 14 from 7-9 a.m. at the MSU Richland County Extension Office. Breakfast will be includes.
To register, go to www.economicoutlookseminar.com.
