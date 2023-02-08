The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) recently awarded Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC) a large grant.
EMCMHS was awarded a $4 million dollar, four-year planning and implementation grant that will allow them to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery in Eastern Montana.
There is a focus on comprehensive and coordinated care with the CCBHC model. This includes Crisis Services; Treatment Planning, Screening, Assessment, Diagnosis and Risk Assessment, Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Use-Services, Targeted Case Management, Outpatient Primary Care Screening and Monitoring, Community-Based Mental Health Care for Veterans, Peer, Family Support and Counselor Services, and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services. Services are delivered quickly, conveniently and are not dependent upon an individual’s ability to pay.
EMCMHC is currently in the process of inviting public input through needs survey and working with assigned consultants to conduct internal audit and reviews of services, technology, infrastructure and CCBHS service incursion pathways internally and via MOU’s with area stakeholders and other service providers per CCBHS planning and implementation requirements.
It is anticipated that EMCMHC will have a majority of the CCBHS required services implemented in its primary service centers (Custer, Dawson, Richland and Valley Counties) within 12 months, with expansion through the remaining thirteen Eastern Montana counties to follow over the course of the grant.
“We’re honored to be one of four selected Montana providers to receive the SAMHSA CCBHS planning and implementation grant,” said Brenda Kneeland, CEO at EMCMHC in a press release. “The next four years will be exciting we’re looking forward to working with our Eastern Montana communities and stakeholders to deliver on this model.”
Eastern Montana Mental Health Center was established in 1967 and provides a variety of behavioral health services for over 1,700 adults and children in Eastern Montana.