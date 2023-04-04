With Easter on Sunday, several community organizations and businesses will be holding events to celebrate the holiday.
The Miles City Rotary will hold Bunny Bingo in Riverside Park on Friday.
With Easter on Sunday, several community organizations and businesses will be holding events to celebrate the holiday.
The Miles City Rotary will hold Bunny Bingo in Riverside Park on Friday.
The club has created a custom made board for Candace the bunny to hop around. The squares are randomly numbered 1-100. It’s $20 per square.
To purchase a square or for more information, message the Rotary’s Facebook page or contact a member of the club.
“When Candace feels like it’s the right time, she will dispense her pellets and wherever her pellets roll…Bingo,” said the event page.
The name on the square where her pellets roll, will win. The pot will be split with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning squares and the other 50% going to the Miles City ROCKS program and other Miles City youth programs.
On Saturday, the Miles City Jaycees will hold their annual Egg My Yard event.
The event sees the Miles City Jaycees decorate the yards of those who order with candy-filled Easter eggs just in time for Easter morning.
They will begin to place eggs around 6 p.m. the night before Easter.
Those interested can go to the Miles City Jaycees Facebook page where they will be directed to an online order form. Orders must be in before Friday. A Jaycees member will then contact you to confirm your order.
Reynolds Market Place will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or until all the eggs are found.
Families are encouraged to bring their kids with their baskets and search for colorful eggs hidden throughout the store.
New this year is an Easter egg hunt and horsey activities held by Western Skies Horseback Riding.
The event is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. All spots have been RSVP’d.
For more information on Western Skies Horseback Riding call Kristen at 951-212-2503.
Rounding out the holiday events is an Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miles City Town & Country Club.
The menu includes sliced ham; sausage, prime rib; cheesy hash browns; Monte Cristo sliders, scrambled eggs, quiches, breakfast burritos, sandwiches and caramel rolls.
The cost is $21 a plate and $10 for kids under 12.
Reservations are required. To make a reservation call 406-234-1600 or email office@milescitytcc.com.
(Ashley Wise can be reached at awise@milescitystar.com.)
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.