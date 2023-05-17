After two years of extreme drought, many producers have grown accustomed to living and working in those conditions.
While some are predicting the year to be same as ones in the past, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says that drought conditions have dramatically improved from a year ago.
Currently there are 1,768 people in Custer County affected by drought which equates to 15.1% of the population.
Hay and cattle operations are still undergoing effects from recent and current droughts with 7,497 acres of hay and 8,413 cattle in drought.
In 2021, when the state was in severe drought, herd sizes dropped 10% to 2.20 million cattle. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data, as of January the cattle inventory in Montana totaled 2.16 million, which is 2% less than last year’s herd size.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released an updated map on Thursday that shows 71.39% of the state being abnormally dry; 33.79% is in moderate drought and 3.91% in severe drought. There are no areas in extreme or exceptional drought.
“The wetter and cooler than average fall and winter offer a good indication that drought conditions may continue to improve in the coming months,” said Michael Downey, Drought Program Coordinator with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in a press release. “With cooler temperatures prevailing through March and into early April, many parts of Montana are still holding snow, which has the potential to improve soil moisture and surface water storage.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting the long-term weather forecast to be a seasonal average temperature and precipitation through July.
Persistent drought conditions have caused many producers to shy away from increasing herd size, cull their herds, or ship cattle to market earlier.
Although it is only May, many producers can already see pastures that provide food for cattle drying out. This has caused some areas and cattle fields to be empty.
“From an agriculture stand point it has had a devastating impact on our cattle herds. Some accounts say we have liquidated around 45% of our mother cows compared to our 2019-20 numbers,” said Custer County Extension Agent Mike Schuldt. “That being said, the financial impact of $300 hay has also caused a lot of stress on our traditional ranching communities in the region.”
Schuldt added that there wasn’t much hay production in the area during the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons and it was sporadic in 2023. He also said that they didn’t have winter grazing to fall back on either, making it basically a direct cash outlay.
“The winter feed bills for many ranchers exceeded the value of the calf production,” he said.
According to Schuldt, those issues were pretty generalized issues amongst cow and calf producers in the area.
Schuldt also said that there was drought-related stress on the perennial crops in the area like alfalfa, that saw higher incidents of winter kills due to the stress.
Not only for producers, Schuldt said that plants in the community also suffered due to drought conditions.
“Our woody species, trees and shrubs have especially suffered from the hot and dry conditions,” he said.
One other issue that Schuldt said is a by product of drought and the things listed above are mental health issues that can impact members of the Ag community when their businesses are impacted this way.
“Their ability to keep a positive outlook when you are having to sell your cows and things is difficult,” Schuldt said.
Schuldt added that to address that fact the Montana Department of Agriculture has a whole program to provide support to the Ag community and provide some good mental health resources called Beyond the Weather.
Montana farmers and ranchers experienced challenging years in 2021 and 2022.
George Haynes, professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Montana State University, noted that “Severe drought conditions throughout the state substantially lowered crop and hay yields; although, lower levels of production were to some extent offset by stronger grain and cattle prices. In 2022, while crop production was significantly higher than the previous year marked by a severe drought, crop production was still significantly below historical norms.”
In a typical year, about one-third of the pasture and range utilized by cattle operations is rated as poor to very poor.
During the more severe drought in 2021, 90% of all pastures and ranges were rated as in very poor or poor condition.
Haynes also spoke on what the future of the cattle industry will look like due to these conditions. Cattle numbers are at the lowest level since 1962 in Montana, but cattle prices are still very strong. Haynes feels that the future of the cattle industry in Montana looks good.
Montana agricultural producers adapt to ever changing weather conditions and are generally optimistic about the future.
Haynes emphasized that “when more serious drought conditions happen financial help is available from the Risk Management Agency (RMA) crop and livestock insurance programs and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) which administers the Livestock Forage Program (LEP), Emergency Loan Program (ELP), Disaster Set Aside Program (DSAP) and others. Agriculture policy is designed to keep producers in business.”