Montanans are being asked by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to submit nominations for the annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards ceremony.
The ceremony will be held May 24 at the Capitol Rotunda in Helena.
Held during Emergency Medical Services Week, May 21-27, and on EMS for Children Day, the event honors individuals and organizations who provide exemplary service to the state through the EMS system.
The theme for this year’s event is “Where Emergency Care Begins.”
DPHHS officials state the intent of this program is to recognize both volunteer and career EMS providers.
The nomination form is available online at https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/publichealth/EMSTS/EMS/EMS_AWARD_NOMINATION_FORM.pdf.
A total of six awards will be presented, including: EMS Volunteer of the Year; EMS Career Provider of the Year; EMS Service of the Year; 911 Dispatcher of the Year; EMS Supporter of the Year and EMS for Children Pediatric EMS.
Recognizing those outstanding individuals and organizations by submitting a nomination is encouraged for the general public, EMS providers, or any interested parties.
Nominations must be received no later than Wednesday, April 12 and can be mailed to Shari Graham, EMS System Manager, PO Box 202951, Helena MT 59620, emailed to sgraham2@mt.gov, or via fax to 406-444-1814.
