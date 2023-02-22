Attorney General Austin Knudsen warned that scammers are continuing their attempts to obtain personal information from unsuspecting Montanans over the phone by claiming to be law enforcement officials.
The fraudulent calls appear legitimate on caller ID due to phone numbers being disguised. This is referred to as “spoofing.”
Knudsen also reminded Montanans that law enforcement and court officials will never ask for payment over the phone or payment in the form of prepaid and/or gift cards.
The scammer will threaten the victim with outstanding warrants or investigations to try to obtain personal information once on the phone with the individual. Other times, to supposedly clear the charges or warrant against them, the victim is ordered to obtain reloadable debit cards or other forms of payment, then provide the card numbers to the scammer.
Montanans were first alerted by Knudsen of the scam in December. Since them the Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) has received additional reports of scammers disguising themselves as law enforcement officials from Cascade County, Lewis and Clark County, Yellowstone County, Flathead County, and a judge in Lewis and Clark County. The scammers even go to the lengths of finding names of officers who work at specific departments.
OCP is receiving roughly six to eight calls per day from concerned Montanans regarding the scam.
“Law enforcement and court officials will never ask for payment over the phone or payment in the form of gift cards. Do not provide personal information or money to anyone you don’t know over the phone,” Knudsen said. “If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call, contact our Office of Consumer Protection immediately. They can help you determine whether you are being scammed.”
Montanans who are targeted by theses scammers are encouraged by the DOJ’s Office of Consumer Protection to either hang up the phone or if they think a law enforcement agency may be trying to get a hold of them but they are not sure of the legitimacy of the call to follow a number of steps. Those steps include asking the caller for his/her name and immediate supervisor; ask under what authority the call is being made; ask the court of jurisdiction; hang up, find the law enforcement agency’s phone number from their official website (such as the city or county website) or in the phone book, and call the agency at that number to verify the information provided; and never provide personal information or payment over the phone to someone unless you initiated the contact (you called them) and you are certain you know who you are speaking to.
Use OCP’s convenient online reporting form to report and attempted scam. You can also call to speak with an investigator at 800-481-6896 or 406-444-45600. The homepage for OCP is dojmt.gov/consumer, or you can call your local law enforcement agency.
Last year, the Office of Consumer Protection fielded 974 scam complaints and successfully saved Montanans from losing nearly $900,000, including $712,884 that was recovered for Montanans who were victimized by scammers and $168,020 in prevented loss for consumers who called inquiring about whether they were being scammed.