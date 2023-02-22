Sterling

Sterling Brown is led into the court room at the Dawson County Courthouse yesterday. He is charged with deliberate homicide and arson in relation to the death of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier. His co-defendant, Jake Burghduff, is charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

 Hunter Herbaugh

The defendants in the homicide case of Fallon resident Isaac Carrier made initial appearances in court on Tuesday. Appearing at the Dawson County Courthouse in Glendive in front of Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger, co-defendants Sterling Brown and Jake Burghduff pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Carrier’s death on Jan. 23.

Burghduff has been charged with one count of arson and one count of fabricating or tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, in relation to the fire that destroyed Carrier’s apartment. Meanwhile, Brown has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide with a dangerous weapon and one count of arson, both felonies.