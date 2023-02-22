Dawson-Wibaux County Farm Bureau had a full day of activities Feb. 10, starting early with a trade show booth at the Glendive Agriculture Trade Exposition in Glendive and ending with a calving seminar.
The Dawson/Wibaux County Farm Bureau booth offered a trivia game for adults and agriculturally focused sensory activities for kids. Later in the day, the county Farm Bureau held its fourth annual Young Farmer & Rancher Social and Seminar with a calving presentation, door prizes, good food and live music.
Hosted by the Wagon Wheel Bar at the new 17 Club in Glendive, more than 100 attendees participated in the calving seminar led by Dr. Katie Rein Loose of Crazy Mountain Veterinary Services, which discussed common and problematic calving issues. With the help of Stella, her life-sized, fiberglass cow, Dr. Rein demonstrated when and how to assist in these situations appropriately. Those in attendance had the opportunity to see what each calving complication looks like inside a mother cow and practice how to handle them.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome for the calving seminar and social that we hosted,” said Jasmine Evans, Dawson-Wibaux County Farm Bureau secretary. “I have been involved in planning these socials for the last four years, and the growth I have seen year to year is incredible.”
Following the seminar, attendees could win door prizes donated by Gentry Farms and Ekland Farms, and winners were selected by randomly drawn ear tags that featured livestock brands of local ranchers. Attendees enjoyed a meal donated by Paramount Service and Supply and danced to live music by local musician Ward Hilger.
“I am so proud to be a part of this organization and have the ability to provide opportunities like this to the community,” Evans said. “It has always been worth the hard work of planning these socials, even when we had very few attendees. Seeing over 100 people, including younger kids, show up and eager to learn, truly blew my mind. I am already looking forward to next year and brainstorming how we can make it even more successful.”