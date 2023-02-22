Seminar

Learning how to tell if a calf is in the wrong position and how to change it during the Dawson/Wibaux County’s Calving Seminar.

 Submitted Photo

Dawson-Wibaux County Farm Bureau had a full day of activities Feb. 10, starting early with a trade show booth at the Glendive Agriculture Trade Exposition in Glendive and ending with a calving seminar.

The Dawson/Wibaux County Farm Bureau booth offered a trivia game for adults and agriculturally focused sensory activities for kids. Later in the day, the county Farm Bureau held its fourth annual Young Farmer & Rancher Social and Seminar with a calving presentation, door prizes, good food and live music.