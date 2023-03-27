Custer County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3% in February, falling 0.2 points from January’s 3.2%.
Montana’s unemployment rate as a state in February set a new all-time low, falling to 2.4% according to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of labor Statistics and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
This was a 0.1% decline from the all-time low of 2.5% set in January. February’s unemployment rate is at the lowest it has been since record keeping began in 1976.
The unemployment rate in Montana is the fourth lowest of any state in the nation. “While we face strong national headwinds, Montanans are driving our state’s strong economy. More Montanans are working than ever before, and we have record-low unemployment,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte in a press release. “In contrast to the reckless, anti-jobs policies coming out of Washington, D.C., we’ll keep driving our pro-family, pro-jobs, pro-business agenda to benefit all Montanans.”
There have been more than 34,000 jobs created in Montana since January 2021, and the labor force has grown by more than 26,000 workers. Total employment in Montana, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, added 1,265 jobs in February.
Total employment in Montana is at 105.3% of pre-pandemic levels.
Montana added 632 workers, brining the state’s labor force to 571-034 workers.
Despite years of steady population growth, the number of unemployed Montanans in February is around 13,750. Montana’s unemployment dipped below 3% in Nov. 2021 and has remained at historic low levels since.