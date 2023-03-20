The unemployment rate in Custer County in January was at 3.2%, a 0.2 point drop from the same time last year.
Of the county’s 6,199-person workforce there are 178 people listed as unemployed.
The unemployment rate for some of the surrounding counties included Fallon County at 1.6%; Wibaux County at 1.8%; McCone County at 2%; Carter County at 2.1%; Richland County at 2.1%; Dawson County at 2.2%; Powder River County at 3%; and Rosebud County at 3.3%.
Montana had a 2.5% unemployment rate listed in January, tying its record low in unemployment according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. Montana’s unemployment rate in January was fourth lowest in the nation.
“Hardworking Montanans continue to drive our state’s growing economy, despite severe national headwinds. Montanans are setting new records for job creation, business creation, and employment,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. “With them in mind, we’ll keep building on our pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda so more Montanans can thrive, prosper, and achieve the American dream.”
Montana’s unemployment rate has only dipped below 3% in 18 months since record keeping started in 1976.
Since Jan. 2021 Montana’s labor force has grown 4.69%, adding 25,268 jobs. In January of this year Montana’s labor force continued its growth, rising by 767 works.
