Custer County’s average gasoline price has seen a five cent increase over the last week as we move towards the end of winter.
The average gasoline price in Custer County is currently $3.21 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa, the cheapest average gas prices in the state are in Carbon County where gas is an average of $3.14 per gallon this week. The most expensive average gas prices are in Daniels County where the average gas prices are at $3.57 per gallon.
The prices in eastern Montana have flipped from being amongst the cheapest counties for average gas prices in the state to some of the most expensive prices state wide. Dawson County is an exception to that, sitting at a $3.14 per gallon average, the second lowest in the state.
Some nearby counties average gas prices this week include: Richland County at $3.31 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.26 per gallon; McCone County at $3.24 per gallon; Prairie County at $3.27 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.50 per gallon; and Carter and Fallon Counties at $3.45 per gallon.
The prices for Wibaux County were unavailable at press time.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 gas stations in Montana, the state’s average gas price is $3.22 per gallon, 0.5 cents per gallon lower than last week. Prices in the state are 23 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 16.2 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana according to GasBuddy is at $3.04 per gallon, while the most expensive individual station was at $3.49 per gallon. This is a difference of 45 cents per gallon between the two stations.
The national gas price average is currently $3.44 per gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon over the last week. The gas price average in the nation is 17.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 16.2 cents lower than this time last year. The national average diesel price is $4.60 per gallon, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week.
The gas price averages for the nation are based on GasBuddy’s data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the county.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— February 6, 2022: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
— February 6, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
— February 6, 2020: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
— February 6, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
— February 6, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
— February 6, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
— February 6, 2016: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
— February 6, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
— February 6, 2014: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
— February 6, 2013: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
Average gas prices in states surrounding Montana include Wyoming at $3.40 per gallon; North Dakota at $3.36 per gallon; South Dakota at $3.38 per gallon; and Idaho at $3.59 per gallon.
“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at
GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”
