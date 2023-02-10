The annual Custer County Rural Schools Sacred Heart Science Fair was held yesterday at Sacred Heart Parish School in Miles City.
The science fair was held in the school’s gym and was open to students grades five through eight from local rural schools and Scared Heart students.
“It’s a chance for the kids to get their hands on something, hands on projects” said Sacred Heart Parish School Principal Bart Freese. “And it’s not just directed by the teachers. The students come up with the projects on their own. It’s really a chance for them to explore the different fields of science.”
Freese added that it’s always a lot of fun and the kids get really excited about it, especially the kids at the rural schools.
“The kids in the other schools get to get together and see a lot of new faces,” he added.
The science fair saw Kinsey, Kircher and Riverview participate along with Sacred Heart.
According to Freese, this year’s group of kids was larger than what they usually see.
“I only know that because we had to put out more tables,” Freese said.
There were 105 students in all that competed. They were able to compete in one-of-three categories: experiment, demonstration or research.
The fifth grade experiment winners were first place Roger Iverson, Kinsey; second place Caleb Goff, Sacred Heart; and third place Hatlee Irish, Kinsey. The sixth grade experiment winners were first place Decel Linger, Kircher; second place Laney Frieboes, Sacred Heart; and third place Mya Flotkoetter, Sacred Heart. The seventh grade experiment winners were first place Rosa Layton, Sacred Heart; second place Kenadee Grieve, Kircher; and third place Callie Donnelly, Sacred Heart. The eighth grade experiment winners were first place Ava Flotkoetter, Sacred Heart; second place Hayden Frieboes, Sacred Heart; and third place Kappie Schantz, Sacred Heart.
The fifth and sixth grade research winners were first place Kyler Wambolt, Sacred Heart; second place Eli Setera, Sacred Heart; and third place Teegan Herz, Sacred Heart. The seventh and eighth grade research winners were first place Joseph Billing, Sacred Heart; second place Zeke Forman, Sacred Heart; and third place Tristin Muggle, Sacred Heart.
The fifth and sixth grade demonstration winners were first place Connor Altenhofen, Sacred Heart; second place Matthew Davis, Sacred Heart; and third place Roddy Friend, Sacred Heart. The seventh and eighth grade demonstration winners were first place Maeve Bryan, Sacred Heart; second place Delilah Strong, Sacred Heart; and third place Carmen Davis, Sacred Heart.
The judges for the science fair came from various government agencies from areas including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Montana State University Extension office, Fort Keogh, the Bureau of Land Management, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. There were 18 judges in all with one stand-by judge.
On top of the science fair they also had workshops going on yesterday for students grades kindergarten through fourth that weren’t eligible for the science fair. These workshops were around a half hour each and put together by Superintendent of Rural Schools Carla Begger.