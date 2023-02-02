The annual Custer County Rural Schools/Sacred Heart Science Fair will be held Thursday at Sacred Heart School.
The public is invited to view the displays from 5-5:30 p.m.
The event will include all fifth through eighth grade students from Sacred Heart and the rural school. They will have projects of demonstration, research or experimentation.
Working with the students to judge their projects will be employees from the USDA-ARS, Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and the Custer County extension office.
While the older students participate in the science fair the first through fourth graders will be attending mini science workshops. The presenters for the workshop include Custer County Fire Chief Cory Cheguis, Kahli Ellis from One Health, Marla Prell with FWP and Extension Agent Jackie Rumph.
Kindergarten students will be working on science projects with kindergarten teachers Jackie Walby and Tatum Lauing.
The Custer County Superintendent of Schools and Sacred Heart School sponsor the event.
