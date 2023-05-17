Custer County’s average price for gasoline has risen two cents over the last week, now standing at $3.41 per gallon.

Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.