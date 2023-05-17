Custer County’s average price for gasoline has risen two cents over the last week, now standing at $3.41 per gallon.
Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Richland County remains the lowest average gas price in the state at $3.32 per gallon.
Dawson County is at $3.36 per gallon; Prairie and McCone Counties are both at $3.39 per gallon; Fallon County is at $3.49 per gallon; Rosebud County is at $3.55 per gallon; Powder River County is at $3.60 per gallon; Garfield County is at $3.61 per gallon; and Carter County is at $3.69 per gallon.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana this week is at $3.32 per gallon, while the most expensive is at $3.79. That is a difference of 47 cents.
The national average gas price is up 0.4 cents per gallon over the last week, now sitting at $3.51 per gallon. The average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen four cents in the last week, now standing at $3.97 per gallon.
This data is according to GaBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
— May 15, 2022: $4.28/g (U.S. Average: $4.46/g)
— May 15, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
— May 15, 2020: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)
— May 15, 2019: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
— May 15, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
— May 15, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
— May 15, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
— May 15, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
— May 15, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
— May 15, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)
Currently gas price averages in some of the surrounding states include North Dakota, $3.37 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.38 per gallon; South Dakota, $3.42 per gallon; and Idaho, $3.74 per gallon.
"With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we've seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. "We're likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it's looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.