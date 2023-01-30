With the winter months on their way out, gas prices in the nation have begun to climb slowly, with Custer County seeing a six cent increase over the last week.
The average price for gasoline in Custer County, according to gasprices.aaa.com has climbed six cents per gallon to $3.16 this week.
Carbon County has the lowest average gas prices in Montana currently, at $3.13 per gallon. Carter County currently has the most expensive gas price averages in the state at $3.59 per gallon.
In eastern Montana, Dawson County is at a $3.17 per gallon average; Prairie County’s average is $3.31 per gallon; McCone County is at an average of $3.38 per gallon; Rosebud County is at a $3.32 per gallon average; Fallon County’s average is $3.55 per gallon; Powder River County is an average of $3.28 per gallon; Garfield County is at $3.50 per gallon; and Wibaux County is at $3.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 gas stations in Montana, the state’s average gas price is currently $3.23 per gallon, up 10 cents per gallon since last week. Prices in the state are 27.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 13.2 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana according to GasBuddy is at $3.04 per gallon, while the most expensive individual station was at $3.60 per gallon. This is a difference of 56 cents per gallon between the two stations.
The national gas price average is currently $3.49 per gallon, 9.7 cents per gallon higher than last week. The gas price average in the nation is 14.1 cents per gallon higher than it was a month ago and 14.1 cents higher than this time last year. The national average diesel price is $4.65 per gallon, up 5.4 cents from last week.
The gas price averages for the nation are based on GasBuddy’s data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the county.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
—January 30, 2022: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
—January 30, 2021: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
—January 30, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
—January 30, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
—January 30, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
—January 30, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
—January 30, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)
—January 30, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
—January 30, 2014: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
—January 30, 2013: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
Average gas prices in states surrounding Montana include Wyoming at $3.38 per gallon; North Dakota at $3.36 per gallon; South Dakota at $3.41 per gallon; and Idaho at $3.42 per gallon.
“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”
