The average gas prices in Custer County have remained steady at $3.16 per gallon while Montana’s average has dropped to $3.17 per gallon over the last week.
This information is according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state.
The high gas price average for a county is in Fallon County where the average gas price is currently $3.44 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.07 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.19 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.38 per gallon; McCone County at $3.24 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.36 per gallon; Carter County at $3.40 per gallon; Wibaux County at $3.24 per gallon; and Powder River County at $3.42 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.00 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.59. This is a difference of 59 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is at $3.49 per gallon, up nine cents from last week. The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 68/9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.16 per gallon, down 3.7 cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— April 3, 2022: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
— April 3, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
— April 3, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)
— April 3, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
— April 3, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
— April 3, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
— April 3, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)
— April 3, 2015: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
— April 3, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
— April 3, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.27 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.32 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.28 per gallon; Idaho, $3.54 per gallon.
“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country. But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC+ countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more. While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.