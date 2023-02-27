The Custer County average price for gasoline has gone down this week, dropping two cents to $3.18 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Daniels County, where the average gas price is currently $3.51 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.13 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.15 per gallon; Richland County at $3.21 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.25 per gallon; McCone County at $3.26 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.28 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.29 per gallon; and Powder River County at $3.31 per gallon.
Gas prices for Wibaux County were unavailable at the time of this article.
The current average gas price in the state of Montana, according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state, is $3.24 per gallon. This is 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.08 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.39. This is a difference of 31 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is currently at $3.33 per gallon, which is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and 26.3 cents lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.38 per gallon, down 7.7 cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— February 27, 2022: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)
— February 27, 2021: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
— February 27, 2020: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
— February 27, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
— February 27, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
— February 27, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
— February 27, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
— February 27, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
— February 27, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
— February 27, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.28 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.31 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.42 per gallon; Idaho, $3.67 per gallon.
“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick
De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.