The average gas prices in Custer County have fallen two cents over the last two weeks, currently sitting at $3.16 per gallon.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Daniels County, where the average gas price is currently $3.48 per gallon. In comparison, Dawson County remains the lowest average gas prices at $3.07 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.14 per gallon; Richland County at $3.10 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.33 per gallon; McCone County at $3.14 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.32 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.23 per gallon; Powder River County at $3.40 per gallon; and Carter Count at $3.37 per gallon.
The gas prices for Wibaux County were unavailable at press time.
The current average gas price in the state of Montana, according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state, is $3.21 per gallon. This is three cents per gallon lower than a two weeks ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.04 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.59. This is a difference of 55 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is currently at $3.40 per gallon, which is up two cents per gallon from two weeks ago. The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 82.9 cents lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.25 per gallon, down nine cents from two weeks ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
- March 20, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)
- March 20, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
- March 20, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
- March 20, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
- March 20, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
- March 20, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- March 20, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)
- March 20, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
- March 20, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
- March 20, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.24 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.31 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.37 per gallon; Idaho, $3.62 per gallon.
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.