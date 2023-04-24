Custer County’s average gas prices are currently $3.34 per gallon, which is the lowest average in Montana.
Montana’s average is $3.46 per gallon currently according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, the most expensive average gas prices in Montana are in Carter County, where the average gas price is currently $3.79 per gallon. In comparison, Custer County’s average is the lowest currently listed in the state.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Dawson County at $3.37 per gallon; Richland County at $3.40 per gallon; Prairie County at $3.46 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.61 per gallon; McCone County at $3.46 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.67 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.55 per gallon; Wibaux County at $3.53; and Powder River County at $3.70 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.31 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.70. This is a difference of 39 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is up to $3.64 per gallon. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.12 per gallon, down three cents from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— April 24, 2022: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)
— April 24, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
— April 24, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
— April 24, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
— April 24, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
— April 24, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
— April 24, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
— April 24, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
— April 24, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
— April 24, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.51 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.55 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.43 per gallon; Idaho, $3.63 per gallon.
“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.