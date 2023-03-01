Fire training

 Submitted Photo

The Custer County Fire Department got some live fire experience on Monday night when they held a training at an old structure on the 3000 block of Leighton.

According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, he lit the fire and had his department respond as if they were responding to a real-time fire. Due to the structure’s interior being unsound, the training was specifically dealing with the exterior of the structure.

