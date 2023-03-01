The Custer County Fire Department got some live fire experience on Monday night when they held a training at an old structure on the 3000 block of Leighton.
According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, he lit the fire and had his department respond as if they were responding to a real-time fire. Due to the structure’s interior being unsound, the training was specifically dealing with the exterior of the structure.
“It went well, there was some learning for the newer people and some training for everyone,” Cheguis said. “We have gotten five new people over the last five months and also had a couple of cadets who could only observe the training.”
Some focuses of the training included the officer in charge of the engine focusing on pulling up and having good vehicle placement; and fire behavior, showing the younger fire fighters the way the fire moves and interacts.
“So many times there isn’t a focus on vehicle placement and other vehicles end up getting boxed in,” Cheguis said. “The vehicle placement makes a big difference, especially if you need to move things around.”
Some other trainings that they have coming up include a chainsaw class that will be assisted by the state; a fire operations class for controlled burns; and a weather class.
The county fire department will also be hosting the state Volunteer Firefighters Convention in June, assisted by Miles City Fire Rescue.
According to Cheguis, this is the first time this convention has ever been held in eastern Montana. They will be looking for assistance funding this event.
“We got a lot of stuff on the burner, it’s exciting to see,” Cheguis said. “We have a good crew out here, a lot of volunteers. We have seen a pretty significant increase in volunteers so thats great.”
