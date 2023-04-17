Custer County District High School (CCDHS) will be performing “Mind Over Matt” this week.
The play will be performed on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $6 for students and $9 for adults.
Custer County District High School (CCDHS) will be performing “Mind Over Matt” this week.
The play will be performed on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $6 for students and $9 for adults.
According to a press release, the play is by Scott Haan and is a story of Matthew Lane who is a 20 something commercial artist who is working a high-pressure job.
“Matt is forced to deal with the stresses of work, finding the love of his life and some unintended romantic advances, while his five internal egos hash out how he should react in real time,” said the press release.
Matt works to gather up enough nerve to ask out the girl of his dream but Matt’s egos lead him in too many directions.
“They are characters, literally: Matt’s male bravado, nerdish insecurity, suave sophistication, grumpy traditionalism and feminine side are played out by five separate actors who break down every complicated situation. When there is a career-ending miscommunication between Matt and his boss, the conflicted egos manage to make a bad situation much, much worse,” said a press release.
The high school students performing in this play is Clayton Green as Lane; Joe Giddis as Butch, the bad boy ego; Maxine Schaff as Dylan, the charming ego; Ashton Cornelius a Floyd, the nerd ego; Joyce Giddis as Rose, the nurturing ego; Taylor Nissen as Zeke, the grumpy ego and Riley Jones as Penny, the young woman Matt has been admiring.
Claire Kuchynka is double cast as Mrs. Killian, the no nonsense boss and Mrs. Snyder, the humorless landlady.
Rounding out the cast is Leah Hilliard and AJ Qualmann, the angel and devil on Matt’s shoulder as well as Brody Peabody, the backstage technician.
Co-directing the play is DeeAnn Sutter and Chase Breitbach.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.