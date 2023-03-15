The South East Montana Regional Academic Olympic senior division competition was held March 8 at Miles Community College.
There were 118 competitors and 21 teams.
Custer County District High School (CCDHS) was well represented with 19 competitors. Individuals were divided into three teams: Team A, B and C.
Team A for CCDHS included senior Toby Henning; junior Logan Brabant; sophomore Ash Leonard, Wyatt Bennett and Ryan Selk; and freshman Addy Webb.
This team placed first overall for the written test and third place overall in the oral round. Individual placings for the individual written test competition are listed below:
— Henning, 4th place
— Brabant, 1st place
— Leonard, 1st place
— Bennett, 2nd place
— Selk, 4th place
— Webb, 6th place
Team B placed third overall in the written test and fourth overall in the oral test. This team included senior Joe Giddis; junior Brynn Notbohm; sophomores Reece Hinrichs; Tyler Dodge; Trenton Smith; Allie Dodd; Carley Dishon; and freshman Isaiah Lynman.
Individual placings for the individual written test competition are listed below:
— Giddis, 3rd place and winner of a $500 scholarship
— Notbohm, 6th place
— Hinrichs, 4th place
— Dodge, 5th place
— Smith, 6th place
— Dodd, 7th place
— Dishon, 11th place
— Lynman, first place
Team C included junior Esperanza Hartson; sophomores Colton Kamis; Payton Ridenour; and freshmen Emma Swanson and Reid Reinhart.
Individual placings for the individual written test competition are listed below:
— Hartson, 16th place
— Kamis, 9th place
— Ridenour, 16th place
— Swanson, 7th place
— Reinhart, 17th place
