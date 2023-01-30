The Custer County District High School Speech and Drama team brought home five state awards this weekend.
The team competed in Sidney over the weekend and “represented the school very well,” said Speech and Drama Advisor Heather Schmitz.
Miles City also took 8th place in Class A Drama. There were 21 schools competing.
Six out of the nine teams that competed from Miles City made it to the semifinal rounds with five of those making it to the final rounds.
“Excellent performers were presented from the whole team,” said Schmitz.
The following CCDHS students placed n the competition:
—Weston Anderson, 3rd in Humorous Interpretation of Literature
— Zoe Carman and Joyce Giddis, 4th in Humorous Theatre
— Angelina Small, 5th in Humorous Solo
— Zaylee Ziebarth, 8th in Humorous Solo
The top five qualifiers will go on to the national qualifier meet in Belgrade in two weeks.
