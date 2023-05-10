Custer County District High School music department does well at state Star Staff May 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Director Mark Brown works with vocal performers during the State Music Festival in Billings. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) music department brought home many superior ratings from the State Music Festival in Billings on Friday and Saturday.CCDHS had 36 solo and ensemble superior ratings.Those who received superior ratings include:— Freshmen Girls Ensemble— Concert Choir Women— David/Sampson Vocal Duet— Freshmen Four— Freshmen Sextet— Concert Choir Men– Richards/Sloan Vocal Duet— Sophomore Women— Senior Chorale Women— Chorale Mixed Ensemble— Choraleers— Chorale Men— Chorale Women— Diaz/Blackwell Vocal Duet— Claire Kuchynka Vocal Solo— Litonya Sorrentino Vocal Solo— Syra Brock Vocal Solo— Brown/Brown Vocal Duet— Ellie Brown Vocal Solo— Gwen Richards Vocal Solo— Anna David Vocal Solo— Kali Lindvold Vocal Solo— Ariana Ellison Vocal Solo— Greta Tooke Vocal Solo— Ella Hogan Vocal Solo— Greta Brown Vocal Solo— Greta Tooke Clarinet Solo— Jack Layton Clarinet Solo— Emma Swanson Flute Solo— Greta Brown Trumpet Solo— Ellie Brown Trombone Solo— Sassa Wilson String Bass Solo— Miles City Brass Quintet— Sage Feller Bells Solo— Alex Zastrow Euphonium Solo— Claire Kuchynka Trumpet Solo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Custer County District High School State Music Festival Miles City Music Musical Instruments Entertainment University Singing Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Dawson Community College hosts seminar on recognizing human trafficking 2 hrs ago Local Custer County District High School music department does well at state 3 hrs ago Local Candle Cottage Crafts opens in Miles City 4 hrs ago +2 Local Bucking Horse Sale Schedule 4 hrs ago Local Fort Keogh hosts annual college tour 5 hrs ago Local Extension agent teaches tree planting 101 6 hrs ago Trending now Jail Roster: 20 inmates incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Fort Keogh hosts annual college tour Sen. Bogner imparts advice to Miles Community College graduates Miles City office releases draft for review Bucking Horse Sale Schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form