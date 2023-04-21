On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Monday lists City County Interlocal Agreement discussion from 9-10 a.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and be in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Tuesday lists Weekly OAC Meeting, Fire Hall Additions at the Custer County Fire Hall from 9-10 a.m.; and action for Eastern Montana Contract 2023-001-02 Modification 01, discussion and action from 10:30-11 a.m. From 1:30-3 p.m. Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be attending the 911 meeting in the EOC Conference room; and from 5-6 p.m. the commissioners will be attending the county Planning Board meeting, Growth Policy update at the Custer County Fire Hall.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists Zoning Public Hearing, Gergen and Tall Grass from 9-9:30 a.m.; and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Work Safe Montana at the Custer County Fire Hall.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday lists Custer County Event Center Kitchen ventilation hood system bid opening from 9-10 a.m. Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be excused and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Strouf will be attending the South Eastern Montana Development Council Board meeting at Colstrip City Hall.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and Faycosh will be excused.
With the Miles City Star only publishing on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning May 1, please note that per Resolution 2023 – 18, the bulletin board outside the Commissioners’ office is their official posting board. After completion of the Custer County website (in the near future), the agendas will also be posted on the website and County Facebook page along with noticing in the Miles City Star paper, Miles City Star online and local radio stations.