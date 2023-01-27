The Custer County Commissioners will meet during their regular hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
The commissioners’ regular meetings usually take place in their courthouse office. The commissioners are in office from 8-9 a.m. and then 1-4 p.m. They are in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
Each session begins with administrative duties, which are the approval of minutes from previous meeting(s), approval of monthly reports, board/committee reports, and approval and signing of claims.
On Monday, the commissioners will be doing a DIS-Detention Walk through from 9-10:30 a.m. From 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call. From 1:30-2 p.m. the agenda lists Bargreen Ellingson contract — discussion and action. From 2-3 p.m. the agenda lists CDBG — Miles City Senior Center call. From 3-4 p.m. the agenda lists Allied Agreement for Professional Services, discussion and action. From 4-4:15 p.m. the agenda lists approve minutes from previous meetings.
On Tuesday, from 9-11 a.m. the agenda lists Nexlight techs. At noon Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending a Senior Group meeting in the Sheriff’s office basement room 9. From 1:30-2 p.m. Strouf will be participating in a Montana Public Employees Retirement Administration conference call.
On Wednesday, from 9-9:30 a.m. the agenda lists Fed. Veterans Affairs Memorandum of Agreement — discussion and action. From 9:30-10:30 a.m. the agenda lists Clearwater Wind Farm impact fees agreement conference call. From 4-4:15 p.m. the agenda lists approve minutes from previous meetings.
Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be traveling to Helena to attend Heath Care Trust meetings at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Krausz will be attending Health Care Trust meetings in Helena. From 7-8 a.m. Faycosh will be attending the Miles City Area Economic Development Council meeting at MCC room 106. From 12-5 p.m. Faycosh and Road Supervisor Ward Weischedel will be traveling to Taylor Section 31 off of Crow Rock.
On Friday, from 9-10 a.m. the agenda lists Carolyn Taylor, discussion.