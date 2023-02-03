The Custer County Commissioners will meet during their regular hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
The commissioners’ regular meetings usually take place in their courthouse office starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and usually adjourn at 3 p.m. each day, according to a news release from the commissioners’ office.
Each session begins with administrative duties, which are the approval of minutes from previous meeting(s), approval of monthly reports, board/committee reports, and approval and signing of claims.
On Monday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The agenda lists approve minutes from previous meetings from 4-4:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be excused because he will be in Helena for the Legislative Session as well as be attending the MACo meeting in person.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4:15 p.m. and will be in session from 9 a.m. to noon. From 9-9:30 a.m. the agenda lists adopt resolution 2023-21. retained counsel.
From 1:30-2 p.m. Strouf will be attending the Legislative Session; at 5:30 p.m. Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Conservation District meeting at the USDA Service Center on Valley Dr. East; and from 5:30-6 p.m. Commission Kevin Krausz will be attending the Special Solid Waste Board meeting.
The agenda for the Special Solid Waste Board meeting includes: Public Comments; Approval of Claims; Old Business — Tire Charge fee increase and New Business — report from the Landfill Contractor. On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:15 p.m. The agenda lists approve minutes from previous meetings from 4-4:15 p.m.
Strouf will be excused because he will be in Helena; from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Krausz will be participating in the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board meeting via Zoom; Faycosh will be attending the Council on Aging Board meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the EOC Conference room; and Krausz will be attending the Fair Board meeting at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
The agenda for the Council on Aging Board meeting includes: approve minutes from Jan. 11, 2023; Coordinator’s Report: Eagles Manor/MOW and CSFP waiting list; Program Director’s Report; Commissioner’s Report; Old Business; New Business; and Public Comment.
The agenda for the Fair Board meeting includes: approve minutes from Jan. 11, 2023; Correspondence; Citizen’s and public comments; Treasurer’s report: Fair — monthly report/scale renewal $64; RMAP membership $125; Fairgrounds — reports — concert tickets sell; Unfinished Business: Review, Discuss and Approve (action item if needed) Fair — By-laws, Motorcycle Jump, Advertising policy, gate tickets, carnival tickets, and Fair Chute signs June 1 — March 1, Fairgrounds — New Business: Fair — camping, judges fees, premiums until 1 Sunday, Stick Horse rodeo, Inside vendor times and Music before concert; Fairgrounds — Rental rates, Fairgrounds update; any other items of discussion (round table); and approval of bills.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon. The agenda lists adjournment — no quorum at noon. At noon Krausz will be excused because he will be traveling to Billings for flight to NACo Legislative Conference in Washington D.C. Strouf will be attending the Montana Employee Retirement Administration Board meeting in Helena.
On Friday Faycosh will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and Krausz will be traveling to the NACo Legislative Conference.