Drop-in center

The Senior Citizen Drop-In Center remains closed due to the sewer line leak that made the building unsafe.

 Ashley Wise

What was once used as a Haunted House will now be the possible future home of the Senior Citizen Drop-In Center.

It’s been several years since the Senior Citizen Drop-In Center closed its doors and the Custer County Commissioners are working toward moving the center into the Custer Lodge on the corner of Leighton Blvd. and Haynes Ave. The building is known for being used by the Key Club for their annual Haunted House.

