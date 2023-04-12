The average gas prices in Custer County has climbed to $3.21 per gallon over the last week, an increase of five cents per gallon.
In the state of Montana the average gas price has risen four cents over the last week to $3.21 per gallon.
This information is according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state.
The high gas price average for a county is in Judith Basin County where the average gas price is currently $3.82 per gallon. In comparison, Richland County has the lowest average gas prices in the state at $3.19 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.38 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.38 per gallon; McCone County at $3.32 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.43 per gallon; Carter County at $3.60 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.54 per gallon; and Powder River County at $3.50 per gallon.
Average gas prices for Wibaux County weren’t available at press time.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.08 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.60. This is a difference of 52 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is at $3.57 per gallon, up eight cents from last week. The national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.15 per gallon, down one cent from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— April 10, 2022: $4.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)
— April 10, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
— April 10, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
— April 10, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
— April 10, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
— April 10, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
— April 10, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
— April 10, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
— April 10, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
— April 10, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.38 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.43 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.34 per gallon; Idaho, $3.55 per gallon.
“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a press release. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.